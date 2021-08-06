Tompkins County, NYS Democrats join calls for Cuomo to resign
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Local calls are growing for Governor Cuomo to resign. The Tompkins County Democratic Executive Committee says that after results were released Tuesday of the five-month independent review of allegations Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, confidence in his leadership has been irreparably damaged. They’re calling on Cuomo to step down, allowing Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to lead the state.whcuradio.com
