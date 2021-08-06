Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County, NYS Democrats join calls for Cuomo to resign

whcuradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Local calls are growing for Governor Cuomo to resign. The Tompkins County Democratic Executive Committee says that after results were released Tuesday of the five-month independent review of allegations Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, confidence in his leadership has been irreparably damaged. They’re calling on Cuomo to step down, allowing Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to lead the state.

whcuradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nys Democrats#Party#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy