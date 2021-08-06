Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince George County, VA

Prince George sets inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class

By Zach Joachim
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural selections for the new Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame were announced this week. The inductees include: Hal Baird (baseball, Class of 1967); Larry Brooks (football, 1968); Johnny Oates (baseball, 1964); Ron Rusnak (football, 1969); Dave Trickler (basketball, 1961); Bill Woodby (football coach, 60s and 70s); and the 1961 state championship boys basketball team, the first team in Prince George history to win a state title in any sport.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George County, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Oates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Football#Boys Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
IndustryCNN

Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy