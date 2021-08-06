Prince George sets inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class
The inaugural selections for the new Prince George County Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame were announced this week. The inductees include: Hal Baird (baseball, Class of 1967); Larry Brooks (football, 1968); Johnny Oates (baseball, 1964); Ron Rusnak (football, 1969); Dave Trickler (basketball, 1961); Bill Woodby (football coach, 60s and 70s); and the 1961 state championship boys basketball team, the first team in Prince George history to win a state title in any sport.richmond.com
