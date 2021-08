The U.S. women’s Olympic dominance over the best talent from around the globe has been a constant for as long as anyone can remember. That was on display yet again in the Tokyo Olympics, which saw Team USA — featuring the Minnesota Lynx trio of Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier, and Cheryl Reeve — coming away with a seventh straight gold medal while extending their winning streak in Olympic competition to 55 straight victories.