Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

'The Little Mermaid Jr.' auditions at HART Theatre

The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s "The Little Mermaid Jr." auditions will be held at HART Theatre on Aug. 14 and 15. The 60-minute musical is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The Kids at HART cast contains roles for male and female youth in grades 3-12 led by Shelia R. Sumpter.

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid#Volunteers#Harttheatre Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Peter A. Lees Dies: Producer On Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’, ‘Anastasia’ & Others Was 51

Peter A. Lees, a film producer whose credits include the recent live-action versions of The Little Mermaid, Anastasia and The Mad Hatter, has died. He was 51. His publicist Sheri Goldberg said Lees died Friday at his home in Miami Beach but did not provide a cause of death. His credits as executive producer include Todd, Santa in Training, A New York Christmas Wedding, Cinderella: The Enchanted Beginning, Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time and 2019’s A Christmas Carol. Lees has been producing films for Conglomerate Media since 2017 and was in pre-production on several projects including Britto, a biopic of the renowned pop artist Romero Britto. Armando Gutierrez, his producing partner, said: “Peter was a master at producing movies and loved by all those who worked with him. His work will live on forever. Anyone that worked with him would remember his trademark ‘Cheers’ when he would be on set.” Survivors include his two sisters.
Nokesville, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Pied Piper Theatre’s Aladdin JR Production

Things aren’t always how they appear in the land of Agrabah. Discover “A Whole New World” this summer with Pied Piper Theatre in its production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. directed by Vincent Worthington. Follow “street rat” Aladdin (Jason Armstrong) throughout his magical adventure as he tries to gain the attention of the lovely Princess Jasmine (Isabella Schumacher) with some help from a genie (Frannie Stec) before the evil vizier Jafar (Erin Rigby) and his sidekick Iago (Lola Guadalupe) turn the palace upside down.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

BACKYARD STUDIO! PSBcreative’s New Production of Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr. to Stream Online from July 24th to August 29th

PSBcreative – a leading Marietta-based production company specializing in putting on high quality theatrical works for schools and community theater groups – is excited to announce that their latest production of Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr. will be streaming on showtix4u.com from July 24th to August 29th. While every theatrical production...
Manistee, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Ramsdell Theatre holding auditions for The Nutcracker

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Theatre will be holding auditions for "The Nutcracker" on Aug. 22. They are looking for boys who want to swordfight, youngsters to dance as surprise Mother Goose characters, and ballet students from entry level to advanced levels of study. The auditions will be held in the Ramsdell Ballroom.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Warner Theatre seeks video auditions for 'Dogfight'

TORRINGTON — The Warner Stage Company is accepting video auditions for immediate replacement cast members for a Nancy Marine Studio Theatre musical production of “Dogfight.”. All video auditions should be submitted to no later than 7 p.m. Aug. 4. The production is directed by Katherine Ray, with music director Dan...
Shiner, TXVictoria Advocate

Shiner Gaslight Theatre to host auditions for 'Steel Magnolias'

Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. Directed by Patti Morales, this play takes place in the 1980s and is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in a fictional town in northwest Louisiana. There are six female parts and spots for backstage crew and lights and sound.
Visalia, CAourvalleyvoice.com

TCOE Theatre Company’s production of Little Woman to be shown August 7, 14

A Theatre Company production is coming to a screen near you with the debut of its summer show, Little Women: The Musical!. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on performers and audiences, the Theatre Company had to film the production. However, Little Women: The Musical and the preshow From Page to Stage, will be shown twice this month in the Redwood Conference Center of TCOE’s administration building at 6200 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.
Theater & DanceThe Mountaineer

HART Theatre gala event to feature “Island Escape”

It will not take much imagination to capture the feeling of being spirited away for a very special evening when HART Theatre presents its fundraising event “Island Escape.”. No need to buy airline tickets or make hotel reservations on the Big Island of Hawaii or on the beaches of Oahu...
Burrillville, RIValley Breeze

Assembly Theatre presents ‘Into the Woods Jr.’

BURRILLVILLE – The Assembly Theatre, 26 East Ave., Harrisville, will be opening its doors to the public for Inspiration Performing Arts Company’s teen intensive production of “Into the Woods Jr.” on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7, 7:30-9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at tinyurl.com/t28byvra...
Rome, GAwrganews.com

Rome Little Theatre kicks off new season with open house

July 29, 2021–7;00 p.m. Rome Little Theatre kicks off its new season with an open house on Saturday, July 31st from 5 pm-7 pm for an evening of exploration and fun at its home, the DeSoto Theatre in downtown Rome. All ages are welcome and all activities are free and open to the public.
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

U of I Holding Open Theatre Auditions for Fall 2021

MOSCOW, Idaho — Aug. 2, 2021 — Auditions for the University of Idaho’s fall theatre season will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Auditions are in-person or via video submission and are open to anyone with an interest in...
Theater & Danceladuenews.com

Review: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Keeps Patrons Happy in Delightful Ozark Actors Theatre Production

Venue: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N Cedar St., Rolla. Tickets: $15-$25; call 573-364-9523 or visit ozarkactorstheatre.org. Highlights: Artistic consultant and director Blane Pressler has cultivated a winning bouquet of engaging performances by his cast complemented by an entertaining band for a rollicking production of this vintage musical. Story: It’s circa...
Ionia, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Ionia Community Theatre hosting auditions for 'The Nerd'

IONIA — Live theatrical productions are returning to Ionia. Ionia Community Theatre is hosting auditions for “The Nerd” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the first floor Lions Room at the Armory Community Center, 439 W. Main St., in downtown Ionia. Live productions with Ionia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy