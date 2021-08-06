Cancel
Co-workers are still hooking up, office or not

By Lisa Bonos
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen John, a 30-something tech worker in San Francisco, matched with a beautiful brunette on a dating app in December, he had no idea that, by March, they’d be co-workers. As their relationship added a new dynamic, they set ground rules: No flirty Slack messages or emails. John told his boss he was dating a co-worker, but because John and his girlfriend were not on the same team, or in the same reporting line, he didn’t have to disclose her name. (John and others in this article spoke on condition of first names only for professional privacy.)

