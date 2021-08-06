Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weekend Outlook: A 50/50 weekend; where and when rain could dampen your outdoor plans

By StormWatch7 meteorologist Eileen Whelan
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a delightful first week of August with below-average highs, StormWatch7 is gearing up for a big heatwave next week. Before we get that, we'll have a 50/50 weather weekend. Saturday will be overcast and cooler with rain for some and Sunday will be sunnier and much warmer. Saturday will...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Outlook#7news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentfox44news.com

NOAA predicts 70% chance of La Nina winter. Here’s what that means where you live

(NEXSTAR) – It’s looking increasingly likely the U.S. will see a La Nina winter this year. Is that good news or bad news? Well, it’s complicated news. As of Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. (We actually had a La Nina winter last year, too. Right now we’re in a “normal state.”) So what does that mean for winter weather?
Environmentabc57.com

Another round of storms overnight, sweltering Thursday

Tonight: Another round of storms overnight, likely a line between 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM, gusty wind, flooding and even a tornado is possible. A lot can change as this line evolves, important to check-in later tonight. Thursday is the last really hot and humid day, there is another chance...
EnvironmentWTRF

Scattered showers with high temperatures in the 90s today

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. Cloud coverage will increase as we head farther into the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Weekend could bring rain chance, slightly lower temps

This weekend could see high temperatures tumble out of the upper 90s to the lower end of the 90s. And for an added bonus, the area might even see a little rain. Meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the National Weather Service Fort Worth field Office said it is a little tricky to tell just how much rain Grayson County can expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy