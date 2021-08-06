Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Epidemiologist discusses best way to protect your family against Delta variant

By Lindsey Mastis/7News
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article7News is On Your Side getting answers about how to best protect you and your family as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges. Lindsey Mastis brought Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Health and author of the “Your Local Epidemiologist” blog, onto “The Coronavirus Alert Desk” to find out which masks provide the best protection.

wjla.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Epidemiologist#Covid#7news#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Texas StateAOL Corp

Another Covid-19 variant: Lambda, firstly reported in a Texas hospital, now as documented in Peru late last year

Houston Methodist Hospital confirmed its first case of the COVID lambda variant at one of its eight facilities Monday, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed to the Daily News. The discovery comes as the health care network struggles to battle the delta variant, which reportedly accounts for 85% of the 200 cases they’re currently treating. Houston Methodist has just over 100 COVID cases last week.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Soleil Moon Frye's children have COVID-19. How experts recommend you protect your kids from the Delta variant.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye is warning parents about COVID-19 after revealing that three of her children have the virus. “Please take a moment to read this,” the Punky Brewster star captioned a photo on Instagram of herself with four of her children. “If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive.”
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.

Comments / 1

Community Policy