Applauding state Sen. Aument's call for hearing on fireworks law [editorial]

THE ISSUE: State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, has requested a state hearing to review the 2017 expansion of the sale of fireworks in Pennsylvania and examine potential solutions for issues it has created, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported Thursday. “The 2017 fireworks expansion enabled Pennsylvania residents to buy a new class of fireworks they previously did not have access to, including ‘mortars,’ which are launched into the air to explode,” Walker explained. Aument, who voted against the 2017 expansion, says his office has fielded dozens of complaints about it.