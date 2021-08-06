Cancel
Financial Reports

Mednax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ Mednax Inc. (MD) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

