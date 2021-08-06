TCOE Theatre Company’s production of Little Woman to be shown August 7, 14
A Theatre Company production is coming to a screen near you with the debut of its summer show, Little Women: The Musical!. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on performers and audiences, the Theatre Company had to film the production. However, Little Women: The Musical and the preshow From Page to Stage, will be shown twice this month in the Redwood Conference Center of TCOE’s administration building at 6200 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.www.ourvalleyvoice.com
Comments / 0