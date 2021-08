DAGSBORO, Del.- It is peak season for butterflies and the Delaware Botanic Gardens are the host to many different types of them. Thursday was the first day of the new program where volunteer teachers talked about the different characteristics of butterflies and what people can do at home to attract them. Following the information session, participants were able to tour the gardens and tally the different butterflies they found. Teacher Margaret Kimmel says there are about twelve different types of butterflies that can be found at the gardens.