Trespassing call nets two arrests for CCSO deputies

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – A call of a possible trespassing last Friday sent Campbell County Deputy Christopher West to the Starlight on High Cliff Lane, Jellico. When West arrived, he found a red Nissan Altima parked in the parking lot. He noticed inside the vehicle a white male in the driver’s seat, a white male in the passenger set and a white female in the back seat. West spoke with Sgt. Wayne Barton who told him that he was notified about a person climbing through the window of the Starlight, and he was also told that while the person was climbing through the window, there were two white males in the front of the Altima, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.