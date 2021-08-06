Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jellico, TN

Trespassing call nets two arrests for CCSO deputies

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 6 days ago

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – A call of a possible trespassing last Friday sent Campbell County Deputy Christopher West to the Starlight on High Cliff Lane, Jellico. When West arrived, he found a red Nissan Altima parked in the parking lot. He noticed inside the vehicle a white male in the driver’s seat, a white male in the passenger set and a white female in the back seat. West spoke with Sgt. Wayne Barton who told him that he was notified about a person climbing through the window of the Starlight, and he was also told that while the person was climbing through the window, there were two white males in the front of the Altima, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Jellico, TN
City
Duff, TN
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Ccso#Starlight#Altima#Mfg Del#Wlaf News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
IndustryCNN

Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.

Comments / 1

Community Policy