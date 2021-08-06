Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Russian on trial in Austria over execution-style killing

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian man went on trial Friday in Austria over the execution-style shooting death of a 43-year-old Chechen in a Vienna suburb last year.

Prosecutors were unable to determine whether the killing was politically motivated or resulted from an argument the men had over a gun deal, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported.

Members of the Chechen exile community in Austria said the victim of the July 2020 slaying might have been targeted for criticizing the authoritarian leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov.

A defense lawyer has said the man on trial, who is also an ethnic Chechen, did not carry out the shooting at an industrial estate in Gerasdorf, northeast of Vienna, blaming the victim’s bodyguard instead, ORF reported.

The victim was shot six times, including once in the head from a short distance, prosecutors said.

The trial is taking place in Korneuburg amid heightened security measures. The defendant, who wasn’t named for privacy reasons, could face life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

There have been several attacks on Chechens abroad in recent years.

Another Russian man is on trial in Germany over the brazen daylight killing in Berlin of an ethnic Chechen from Georgia in 2019. The victim had fought Russian troops in Chechnya and fled to Germany in 2016. Prosecutors said the suspect had been tasked with the killing by Russian authorities.

In February last year, Imran Aliyev, who ran a YouTube channel criticizing Kadyrov, was found stabbed to death in a hotel in Lille, France. That same month, another Chechen dissident, Tumru Abdurakhmanov, was attacked in Sweden.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Russian#Ap#Austrian#Orf#Chechens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Chechen man given life sentence for killing dissident in Austria

A Chechen man has been handed a life sentence in Austria after being convicted of murdering a Chechen dissident, a court spokesperson said. Mamikhan Umarov, 43, who was granted political asylum in Austria in 2005 and was known locally as Martin Beck, was found dead with gunshot wounds near Vienna on 4 July last year.
Accidentschemistryworld.com

Fire in Russian chemical plant kills one, injures six

Government to investigate a fatal fire at military production facility in southern Russia. A fire at the Kamenski chemical plant in southern Russia on the evening of 29 July killed one worker and hospitalised six others with serious injuries, according to multiple media outlets including Euronews. The fatality and injuries were reportedly primarily caused by chemical burns. The facility produces a variety of chemical products for both military and civilian use.
PoliticsVoice of America

Russian Defamation Trial Threatens British Press Freedom, Say Activists

The owner of Britain’s Chelsea Football Club, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, and Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft have both filed a defamation lawsuit against the author of a book about President Vladimir Putin’s rise to power. Activists say the case threatens the freedom of the press, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Iranian Ex-official Denies Part In 1988 Executions In Sweden Trial

Lawyers for a former Iranian prison official denied his involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents on Tuesday on the first day of a landmark case in Sweden likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic. Hamid Noury, 60, appeared relaxed and smiling in Stockholm District Court...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Man accused over Iran prison executions goes on trial in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - About 100 demonstrators gathered outside a court in Stockholm on Tuesday to protest against the Tehran government on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old Iranian suspected of war crimes and murder, Swedish news agency TT reported. Hamid Noury has been in custody...
Public SafetyTimes Daily

Kremlin critic Navalny slapped with new criminal charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have levied new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, part of a government crackdown on the corruption fighter and his beleaguered team ahead of Russia's upcoming parliamentary election. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Millionaire Russian politician shoots and kills man he says he mistook for bear

A Russian millionaire and politician has confessed to shooting a man he says he mistook for a bear. Igor Redkin was served a two-month house arrest sentence as an interim restrictive measure for accidentally shooting the man outside a dump near the village of Ozernovsky, in the Ust-Bolsheretsky district, according to state-owned news agency RIA.
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday. German prosecutors said the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia hits Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian authorities announced a new criminal charge against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, the latest move in a crackdown ahead of September's parliamentary election that could add as much as three years to his prison term. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is...
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

LGBT+ festival to open in Denmark, Sweden in pandemic shadow

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands are expected to attend Thursday’s kickoff of the 10-day multi-national LGBT+ festival that will include a global pride event in Sweden’s southern city of Malmo and a 22-sports tournament to be held in nearby Copenhagen. The event — Copenhagen 2021 — combines WorldPride “to celebrate...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

Team Austria claims decisive win over Serbia in European Championship

The penultimate weekend of the IFAF European Championship saw Team Austria claim a dominant 48-6 victory over Serbia. With the win, Austria will now face Team Denmark to decide fifth place in the European Championships. Austria set the tone early and never let up. On the opening play, Dacia Vienna...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...
MilitaryBBC

Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

A new BBC investigation has revealed the scale of operations by a shadowy Russian mercenary group in Libya's civil war, which includes links to war crimes and the Russian military. A Samsung tablet left by a fighter for the Wagner group exposes its key role - as well as traceable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy