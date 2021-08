If you just started playing Proxima Beta's RPG, you'll likely have a bundle of questions. Our Alchemy Stars tips will help you answer most, if not all of them!. Alchemy Stars might not exactly be like every other mobile gacha game out there, (at least when it comes to its battle play style), but it is a gacha game nonetheless. And, as in pretty much every gacha game, there are units that have different rarities, elements and roles. Our Alchemy Stars tips will help you pick the right ones and find a proper path through the adventure.