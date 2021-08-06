Cancel
Sayre, PA

First annual Kiddies Day hosted by Sayre Elks June 18, 1921

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 6 days ago

Three thousand children, it is estimated, were the guests of Sayre Lodge No. 1148 B.P. O. Elks at the first annual “Kiddies Day” held Saturday June 18, on Coleman Field, the occasion was a success far beyond expectation. The Elks found it difficult to estimate the number of children who...

www.morning-times.com

