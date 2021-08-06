First annual Kiddies Day hosted by Sayre Elks June 18, 1921

This weekend The Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church invite us all to a community celebration, the first annual Pilgrim Family Fest at Wilkeson Pointe, Outer Harbor. And, for Reverend Frank Bostic, having everyone come together in this way is deeply personal. He says last year his mother passed on April 6, 2020 and he knows how he felt then and he was wondering how feel many other people feel the way they feel when we couldn’t go to families, who couldn’t attend ongoing celebrations, we could not gather for the holidays for almost a year and a half. He says what can we do for the City of Buffalo, for our community, that was big? And Pilgrim Fest was born. The two-day event is happening this weekend at the Buffalo Outer Harbor…with live music from Glenn Jones, Tailor-made jazz and more including Rev Bostic.