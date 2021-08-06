Cancel
Redfield, SD

Class B Junior Legion to begin play today

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDFIELD, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Lake Norden/Badger and Clark will begin play this weekend at the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament held in Redfield. The two local teams will face off against one another at 1 p.m. this Friday. The tournament will begin with Elk Point/Jefferson taking on Belle Fourche at 11 a.m. The night session will see Groton face Winner/Colome at 5 p.m. and Lennox takes on the home team Redfield at 7:30 p.m.

