Class B Junior Legion to begin play today
REDFIELD, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Lake Norden/Badger and Clark will begin play this weekend at the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament held in Redfield. The two local teams will face off against one another at 1 p.m. this Friday. The tournament will begin with Elk Point/Jefferson taking on Belle Fourche at 11 a.m. The night session will see Groton face Winner/Colome at 5 p.m. and Lennox takes on the home team Redfield at 7:30 p.m.www.gowatertown.net
