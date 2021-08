The whole idea is from some philosophers that have no clue how technology actually works and assumed that a self-driving car will have complete data in the situation it is in _and_ will have time to make elaborate decisions based on that. (It will also have had no advanced warning, otherwise it would not ever have gotten in that situation, making the scenario even more stupid.) That is, of course, complete nonsense and only shows the people that came up with these scenarios do not understand safety engineering one bit. Instead they did an invalid comparison to a human making a decision, which is basically animism and meaningless.