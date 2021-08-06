Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 24

Based on the namesake novel by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi’ or ‘The Founder of Diabolism’ or ‘Mo Dao Zu Shi: Wanjie Pian ‘is a xianxia action-adventure donghua series. It tells the story of Wei Wuxian, the creator of Demonic Cultivation and erstwhile student of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan. 13 years before the current events, Wei Wuxian perished in the First Siege of the Burial Mounds. He is brought back to the mortal world through a sacrificial ritual performed by mentally unstable Mo Xuanyu, whose body Wei Wuxian begins using as his own. He soon encounters Lan Wangji, a fellow student of the Yunmeng Jiang Clan, and together, they embark on an incredible journey to find the truth about the spiritual world.
