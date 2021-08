The Many Bass Club held its August, 2021, tournament on the weekend of August 7 on Toledo Bend. The fishing conditions were challenging for the club. The seasonal weather was typical for August with hot, humid conditions and bright skies. The water temps were in the upper eighties and the Lake level was falling all week prior to the tournament and was down to 169.8 by tournament time. Fifteen anglers participated in the derby and only five of the anglers were able to catch a five fish limit. Most of the anglers chose to fish deep but the first and second place anglers caught their fish in less than three feet of water.