Astronomy

You’ll Feel More Fearless Than Ever During The Leo New Moon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s there not to love about summer? You’ve got long vacations, cold drinks on hot days, and of course, Leo season. Summer is a time when people aren’t afraid to be bold and step outside their comfort zone, and as the sun travels through its home sign of Leo, it affirms your every move. There’s a reason why Leo season occurs at the height of summer: The fiery, fixed sign nature of Leo will not stand for anything else but the hottest time of year to grace us with its presence. The sun is responsible for all things ego, radiance, and acknowledgement, and the new moon in Leo this month will be emphasizing that in the best of ways. The emotional meaning of the August 2021 new moon marks the perfect time to reconnect with your truth and follow your heart. (Since Leo governs over the heart, why not?) This season is here to remind you that self-awareness doesn’t make you cocky, it makes you human.

