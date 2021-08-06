Margot Eileen Agee Nessen

(January 20, 1943 - August 4, 2021) Eileen was pure magic; she gave so many of us her spark that we will forever carry on to all we meet. We see her dramatic and sassy attitude, her passion for politics and community, and her friendly and charming nature reflected in each other and our children. Her dedication to education is evident in her legacy's knowledge of cursive, multiplication facts, and Harry Potter, the same as many of her former students.