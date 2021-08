Manny Pacquiao scored a knockout in time to preserve a blockbuster fight. The former eight-division champion was deemed free and clear to move forward with his upcoming challenge of unified WBC/IBF welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr. A motion filed by Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar to block the upcoming title fight was rejected Friday by the Orange County Superior Court. The ruling—while not outright dismissing the breach of contract lawsuit filed with the same court— allows Pacquiao and Spence to move forward with their August 21 title fight, which will air live on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.