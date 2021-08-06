Brookfield leaders vote 'no' on leasing town land for new cell tower

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.