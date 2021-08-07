Cancel
Cadillac, MI

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR The City of Cadillac is accepting applications for

 3 days ago

EQUIPMENT OPERATOR The City of Cadillac is accepting applications for the position of: Equipment Operator. The successful applicant will have a minimum of a high school diploma, a CDL Class B license with air brake endorsement and experience operating heavy equipment. Construction or Forestry experience is highly preferred. Night shift and weekends during winter. Residency within a 20 mile radius of the city limits is required within 90 days after hire. Required application form available at city office: 200 N. Lake St and online at: www.cadillac-mi.net Full Time, Benefits and $18.54/hr. Applications accepted until 5pm on 8/27/21. The City of Cadillac is an EOE.

