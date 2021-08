The New Studio Focuses on Enhancing the Digital Lending Experience for Both Banks and Specialized Lenders as Well as Consumers. Globant, a digitally-native technology services company, announced the launch of their Digital Lending Studio to help clients reinvent the consumer lending experience, make optimal data-driven decisions, and significantly reduce their cost of business through digital transformation in the lending process. After the strategic acquisition and integration of Bluecap’s team to Globant, this Studio brings together both Globant and Bluecap’s expertise to offer the most innovative end-to-end lending innovation solution.