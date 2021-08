With back-to-school season in full swing, many students are preparing to go back to college or start college for the first time. It’s an exciting time for numerous reasons, but if you’re anything like us, one of those reasons is getting a new laptop. It’s always exciting getting your hands on a brand-new PC, but choosing one can be difficult. There are a lot of fantastic laptops out there, and we’ve already highlighted a few for students of different ages. This time, we’re specifically focusing on the best laptops for college students.