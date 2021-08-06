San Jacinto city shares economic development opportunity with realtors and developers

The latest information on current and future development in residential, commercial and industry was shared by San Jacinto’s Development Team in a special commercial development and real estate roundtable July 29. Giving an update on the growing city’s current and proposed projects and inviting comments was Economic Development Director Tara Magner, Deputy City Manager Thomas Prill, Community Development and Planning Director Travis Randel and City Manager Rob Johnson. Attending the virtual roundtable discussion were a number of Realtors and area developers who are considering locating in the city. The city, using its development team, has been successful in bringing eight new commercial developments to the city recently including Dunkin’ Baskin-Robbins combination store, So.