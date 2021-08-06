Hyland Names Bob Dunn Vice President of Global Partner Programs

Michael Clatworthy, formerly Head of Operations at Avitas, joins American Robotics to oversee operational activities for the company. American Robotics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. announced it has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. Clatworthy was most recently Head of Operations at Avitas, a division of Baker Hughes. He brings a long history of leadership experience within the drone industry having been one of the founding members of Avitas when it was created through General Electric (GE) Ventures. In his new role at American Robotics, Clatworthy will oversee corporate operations, customer operations, and flight operations.