Hyland Names Bob Dunn Vice President of Global Partner Programs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

New Role to Focus On Driving Global Growth Within Hyland’s Partner Ecosystem. Hyland, an industry leading content services provider, has named Bob Dunn Vice President of Global Partner Programs. Following his six years of service successfully growing Hyland’s international sales and operational practices in multiple dedicated regions, including APAC, EMEA and LATAM, his new role will be dedicated to assessing and growing Hyland’s investment and support of its partner ecosystem to drive growth and provide outstanding support and management within all segments globally.

