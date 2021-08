The refrigerator is one of the most used, yet hardest to organize, appliances in the household. Users of traditional refrigerators often find it difficult to keep track of produce and other perishable items leading to food waste or overstocking. But what if your refrigerator could take inventory and tell you exactly what was in it, then give you recipes using only those ingredients–all without requiring you to open the door? The sixth-generation Family Hub Smart Refrigerator from Samsung, which was unveiled this past week, does just that.