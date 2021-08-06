Engrail Therapeutics Extends Series A Financing To $64 Million
Proceeds to Support Advancement of Diverse Neuroscience Pipeline, Including Ongoing Execution of ENX-101 and ENX-102 Phase 1 Studies. Engrail Therapeutics a neuroscience company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of patient-centric therapies, announced the close of a $32 million extension of its Series A financing round, which brings the total round to $64 million. Nan Fung Life Sciences (NFLS), the global investment platform of the Nan Fung Group, led this round following their leadership of the original Series A raise. The Company will use the proceeds to finance the advancement of their diverse pipeline, including its lead assets, ENX-101, ENX-102 and internal preclinical programs. Engrail’s lead compounds are subtype-selective GABA-A modulators with compelling pharmacological profiles that possess wide ranging therapeutic utility.aithority.com
Comments / 0