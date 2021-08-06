Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Engrail Therapeutics Extends Series A Financing To $64 Million

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Proceeds to Support Advancement of Diverse Neuroscience Pipeline, Including Ongoing Execution of ENX-101 and ENX-102 Phase 1 Studies. Engrail Therapeutics a neuroscience company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of patient-centric therapies, announced the close of a $32 million extension of its Series A financing round, which brings the total round to $64 million. Nan Fung Life Sciences (NFLS), the global investment platform of the Nan Fung Group, led this round following their leadership of the original Series A raise. The Company will use the proceeds to finance the advancement of their diverse pipeline, including its lead assets, ENX-101, ENX-102 and internal preclinical programs. Engrail’s lead compounds are subtype-selective GABA-A modulators with compelling pharmacological profiles that possess wide ranging therapeutic utility.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nan Fung Life Sciences#Nfls#The Nan Fung Group#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 990,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Businessfinextra.com

Currenxie closes $10 million Series A

Currenxie, the Hong Kong headquartered cross-border payments company, today announced that it has successfully closed a USD 10 million Series A funding round led by family office BF Belmont. While global travel has slowed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cross-border trade and global eCommerce has...
Credits & Loansaithority.com

Upgrade Closes $105 Million Series E Round At $3.325 Billion Valuation

Company will use proceeds to fuel next phase of financial innovation that benefits consumers. Upgrade, Inc., a fintech company that offers affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers, announced that it closed a $105 million Series E round at a $3.325 billion pre-money valuation led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) with participation from new and existing investors including BRV and Ventura Capital advised by Julius Baer.
Businessaithority.com

Local Security Partners With EyeQ Monitoring, Invest $25 Million in Growth Fund

Local Security, a Canadian security technology company, announced a partnership with EyeQ Monitoring to foster growth in the video monitoring sector. Established in 2007, EyeQ Monitoring is one of the largest providers of live video monitoring in the United States. With this partnership, solutions providers will be able to access...
Marketsaithority.com

Voyager Digital And Market Rebellion Announce Next Step In New Brokerage Platform

Joint venture will provide brokerage for equities, options, and futures trading. Voyager Digital Ltd, the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced that FINRA has approved a 50% investment by Market Rebellion, a leading provider of trading education, content, and tools for independent investors, in VYGR Digital Securities, LLC, to provide brokerage for equities, options, and futures trading through the Voyager platform.
Businessaithority.com

DeFi Technologies Announces LOI to Acquire Protos Asset Management GmbH

Company also Provides Upcoming Shareholder Call Connection Details. DeFi Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Protos Asset Management GmbH (“Protos”) (the “Protos Acquisition”). Protos, through their various funds and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

LQT Therapeutics Announces Closing Of US$19M Series A Financing To Advance Lead Compound Through Phase 1 While Advancing Portfolio Assets

- Company established with world-class research from leading academia and industry leaders- Lead program targets a novel kinase involved in cellular stress response - Experienced and proven team advancing therapies for Long QT Syndrome and resistant cancers. LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LQT Therapeutics, Inc. (LQTT) a pharmaceutical...
Personal Financemystartupworld.com

Sarwa secures $15million in its Series B financing round

Sarwa, the fastest growing investment and personal finance platform in the Mena region with more than 40,000 registered users, announced today that it has closed a $15 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Mubadala Investment Company with 500 Startups, Kuwait Projects Company, Shorooq Partners, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), DIFC, Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, HALA Ventures and Vision Ventures also participating. The company is a partner of the Hub71 community in Abu Dhabi as the platform continues to scale its services across the region. Representatives of Mubadala and 500 Startups are joining Sarwa’s Board of Directors.
Financial Reportskitco.com

Jervois Mining lines up $229 million in financing

Nickel and cobalt company Jervois Mining (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) said today it expects gross proceeds of $A313 million (US$229 million) from a share deal. The company is advancing its Idaho Cobalt Operations, which it said is fully permitted. Construction is underway, and production is expected for mid-2022. Jervois also...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Carputty Raises $7.2 Million to Simplify Car Financing

Carputty, the premier direct lender re-engineering the car financing business with transparency and consumer control, today announces it has raised $7.2 million in a seed round led by Kickstart Fund, which contributed $3 million. The funding round also includes a significant investment from others, including Kinetic Ventures, University Growth Fund, Aries Capital Partners, and Atlanta-based entrepreneur John Dancu.
Marketsaithority.com

Messari Raises $21 Million in Series A Funding

Point72 Ventures makes its first crypto-related investment in Messari. The growth round will help Messari triple engineering and research headcount, accelerate the expansion of its global market intelligence platform, and introduce new token governance tools. Messari, a leading crypto market intelligence company, announced it has closed $21 million in Series...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

The ICO has 500 million ready to finance digital entrepreneurs in 2021

The ICO It already has the first 500 million public money available for 2021 to finance digital entrepreneurs and high-impact technology projects, in order to help boost their growth in Spain. The Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme artigas, has referred to the 2,000 million public euros...
Marketslatinfinance.com

Aplazo sets sights on Series A financing

Mexican buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Aplazo is already planning to raise fresh funds in a Series A financing round after earning $15.2 million in seed capital, CEO Ángel Peña told LatinFinance on Thursday. "In the medium term, we have ambitions to expand to other Latin American countries by the end of this year or the middle of next year," he said. In the seed round, Aplazo received $5.25 million in equity investments led by Kaszek Ventures, the largest early-stage fund in Latin America, w.
Marketsfinextra.com

Reserve Trust secures $30.5 million Series A

Reserve Trust, an alternative to banks for companies wanting to access real-time payment rails, has secured a $30.5 million Series A investment, led by QED Investors with participation from FinTech Collective and Ardent Venture Partners. The round, including $17.9M in secondary shares, comes in addition to a prior $5 million...
Marketsresourceworld.com

Foran Mining completes $100 million financing

Foran Mining Corp. [FOM-TSXV] shares were active Friday after the company announced the completion of a strategic $100 million private placement by certain entities controlled by Fairfax Financing Holdings Ltd. The net proceeds will be used to advance the development of the McIlvenna Bay VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) deposit and...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

AI-Powered Finance Concierge Zeni Raises $34M Series B

AI-powered finance concierge Zeni has raised a $34 million Series B funding round led by Elevation Capital with participation from new investors Think Investments and Neeraj Arora. Existing investors Saama Capital, Amit Singhal, Sierra Ventures, Twin Ventures, Dragon Capital and Liquid 2 Ventures also participated in the round. The funds will be allotted to hiring in the U.S. and India across product, technology, marketing, sales, and finance operations.
Businesscommunitynewscorp.com

Aspen Digital gets $ 8.8 million in pre-series A

The company was created and co-founded by digital asset group Everest Ventures Group and TT Bond Partners, which is the consulting firm of former HSBC Chairman John Bond. The company’s strategy is to target investor segments currently underserved by existing solutions in the market. , said Yang He, co-founder and CEO.
San Francisco, CAsuasnews.com

Elroy Air’s Series A Financing

Elroy Air Raises $40MM Series A financing including Lockheed Martin Ventures to accelerate the development of its Chaparral Autonomous VTOL Cargo Aircraft. Strategic and financial investors back the California-based aerospace company leading the industry in large autonomous VTOL delivery drones for middle-mile express commercial shipping and Defense logistics. San Francisco,...
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Gantry Secures $9.6 Million in Financing for 17.4 Million Industrial Aquisition

Life Company Loan for Newly Constructed Phoenix Multi-Tenant Facility Offers Extremely Favorable Terms for Long-Term Hold; Low Leverage Brings Best Terms in Borrowers’ Market. Phoenix, Ariz. – Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., has secured $9.6 million in financing for the $17.4 million acquisition of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy