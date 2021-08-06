Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir County, NC

Lenoir County Public Schools to vote on COVID-19 safety precautions Monday

Kinston Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting will take place Monday evening to determine what COVID-19 safety measures will be put into place in Lenoir County Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Patrick Holmes, public information officer with Lenoir County Public Schools, said nothing is in place yet as it will hinge on the decision at the meeting that takes place at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building, 2017 W. Vernon Ave. The agenda for the meeting is not available yet.

www.kinston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir County, NC
Government
County
Lenoir County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Systems#High School#Cdc#The Board Of Education#The School Board#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
IndustryCNN

Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy