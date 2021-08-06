Lenoir County Public Schools to vote on COVID-19 safety precautions Monday

Voting will take place Monday evening to determine what COVID-19 safety measures will be put into place in Lenoir County Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Patrick Holmes, public information officer with Lenoir County Public Schools, said nothing is in place yet as it will hinge on the decision at the meeting that takes place at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building, 2017 W. Vernon Ave. The agenda for the meeting is not available yet.