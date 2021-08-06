TAIGER Readies For Hypergrowth With SAP APJ President Stephen Watts Joining As Chief Operating Officer
Singapore-based AI company TAIGER announced the veteran technology executive, Stephen Watts, has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer. Watts brings to TAIGER extensive global leadership in software and services. He has a proven track record of driving transformative growth in early stage and global operations. He served as President and COO of SAP across Asia Pacific Japan from 2007 to 2013, leading the company’s massive revenue acceleration to over €2.6Billion annually before focusing on his passion for early-stage companies in software technology industries.aithority.com
