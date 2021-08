As Hawaii’s tourism industry rebounds from a pandemic that shut down the industry in 2020, a question continues to stump economists: Where are all the jobs?. Hawaii’s passenger arrivals averaged more that 30,000 per day in July, and August has been just as strong, with 32,500 arrivals on average for the first four days of the month, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Although softer than the normal summer crush, that’s still roughly equal to the average arrivals for 2019, before the pandemic, when Hawaii had more than 10 million tourists.