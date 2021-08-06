Bistrot Paul Bert: A Classic Paris Bistro

Pictured: A Fresh and Naked mezcal cocktail with an edible bubble filled with hickory smoke at Slate in Camarillo. Photo by Kimberly Rivers. A great cocktail is more than a perfect concoction of ingredients. It’s a vibe, a feeling and both a visual and culinary experience. That could mean the look and presentation of the drink, the glass, the color and the garnish, or the environment in which it is enjoyed. The scene at the bar, the view out the window, the crowd that gathers . . . these don’t just add to a lounge’s atmosphere, but to the flavors imparted by the libation you’ve been served.