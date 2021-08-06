Cabinet Kala: Who Gets Campaign Cash From Top State Officials
High-ranking state officials in Gov. David Ige’s cabinet have donated generously to their boss’s campaign and to the campaigns of local officials and state legislators. Since 2015, the year Ige took office, current and former members of the governor’s cabinet have donated more than $189,000 to candidates running for state or county offices, according to data compiled from the state Campaign Spending Commission.www.civilbeat.org
Comments / 0