Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

Bergen Resident Created a false identity and received approximately $37,000 in Social Security benefits

theridgewoodblog.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgefield Park NJ , Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of YUN J. KIM (DOB: 03/01/1948; married; unemployed) of 205 Bergen Turnpike, Apt. 1G, Ridgefield Park, NJ on charges of theft by deception and tampering with public records. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General Office of Investigation New York Field Division under the direction of Special Agent in Charge John F. Grasso and The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s New York Field Office under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Keith Byrne.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ridgewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Identity#Social Security Benefits#Bergen Resident Created#Special Agent#New York Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
IndustryCNN

Southwest Airlines warns Delta variant is hurting its business

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant of Covid-19 is weighing on Southwest Airlines' bottom line. The carrier said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that customers this month have been booking fewer flights and are increasingly canceling the trips they've already booked. That prompted Southwest to lower its operating revenue estimates for the month to 15% to 20% below what it took in in August 2019. Previous estimates called for a 12% to 17% decline from two years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy