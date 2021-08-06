The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General Office

Ridgefield Park NJ , Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of YUN J. KIM (DOB: 03/01/1948; married; unemployed) of 205 Bergen Turnpike, Apt. 1G, Ridgefield Park, NJ on charges of theft by deception and tampering with public records. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General Office of Investigation New York Field Division under the direction of Special Agent in Charge John F. Grasso and The United States Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s New York Field Office under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Keith Byrne.