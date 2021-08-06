Norwegian Cruise Line Challenges State Ban On "Vaccine Passports"

Florida's COVID numbers are at an all-time high, with over 11-thousand-500 people hospitalized here setting a new record. But Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya says Miami-Dade is in better shape this summer compared to last with 280 hospitalized now compared to 500 this time last year. He says the survival rate is much better, the median age of patients now is 57 compared to 68 last year. Jackson hospitals no longer allow visitors, Migoya says he's looking into reducing elective surgeries until this spike is over. Effective Monday, August 9th Memorial Healthcare System plans to suspend elective procedures in an effort to conserve critical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients.