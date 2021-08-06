Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Norwegian Cruise Line Challenges State Ban On "Vaccine Passports"

Posted by 
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the state of Florida playing tug-of-war over which court should hear a challenge to the state’s ban on "vaccine passports" Governor DeSantis wants the case moved to Tampa, Norwegian wants the case heard where it's headquartered in Miami. Today, a U-S District Judge in Miami is hearing arguments in Norwegian’s request for a preliminary injunction against the vaccine-passport ban, which would prevent the cruise line from requiring customers to show shot status. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says DeSantis has no right to stop a private business from getting this information. No word yet on when a ruling could come.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 1

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

City Of Miami Prepping For Fred

The City of Miami taking no chances as Tropical Depression Fred approaches Florida. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the city has partially activated its emergency operations center. Suarez says sandbags will be available to residents starting tomorrow (Friday). Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida's Education Commissioner Threatens To Withhold Salaries Over Masks

Florida's Education Commissioner fires back, threating to withhold Broward School Board members' salaries after they vote to keep the mask mandate in place. Governor Ron DeSantis says board members have until 5 p.m. Friday to provide a written response documenting how they will comply with the state's order or they could face sanctions. The school board is seeking legal counsel, claiming the state orders take away local control from public school districts. Board members say the government overreach is an abuse of power.
Miami, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Federal Judge In Miami Hears Arguments In Cruise Vaccine Passport Ban.

Norwegian Cruise lines argues the ban is unconstitutional and could cause irreparable harm as it wants to know passengers' shot status in order to protect them. Attorney Derek Shaffer says not having this information could open a huge can of worms in port cities-especially foreign ones. The state claims Florida has exercised its “sovereign power” in banning the passports and that businesses should be prohibited from denying service to customers who won't provide vaccine documentation.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

COVID Hospitalizations Hit Record High In Florida

Coronavirus hospitalizations are hitting a new high in Florida. According to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, 13-thousand-427 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state. That's most since the pandemic began and over 500 more than the previous day's record high. The CDC reported on Thursday that Florida added more than 20-thousand new COVID infections, just shy of a single-day record set last weekend.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

South Florida Democrats Criticize Governor's COVID Response

Democrats in South Florida calling on Governor DeSantis to stop blocking local elected leaders and businesses from taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Broward Mayor Steve Geller says they can't even enforce mask mandates. Florida Democrat Members of Congress are holding a virtual news conference today speaking out on a letter they sent to DeSantis begging him to allow them to take action. DeSantis says the media is creating the "hysteria" surrounding the latest case spike.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

State Sues Owner of Piney Point

TALLAHASSEE -- The DEP's social media says it's to be "the last chapter" in the long saga of efforts to clean up the Piney Point wastewater site. Thursday, the state's environmental agency filed in Manatee County Circuit Court an enforcement action against HRK Holdings, owner of the long-neglected phosphogypsum stack that leaked in early April, sending millions of gallons of tainted water into Tampa Bay. At least some suspect the Piney Point spill had an effect on the red tide outbreak that has created thousands of dead fish and a lot of discomfort on the south end of the bay.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Fried Urges DeSantis To Release Florida COVID Data

Florida is the nation's COVID hotspot once again ... The most recent data from the C-D-C shows the highest one-day total of cases in Florida since the start of the pandemic. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says Governor DeSantis should be doing more to keep Floridians informed about rising COVID cases.
Public HealthPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Governor Holds Roundtable With Hospital CEO's As COVID Cases Spike

Florida's COVID numbers are at an all-time high, with over 11-thousand-500 people hospitalized here setting a new record. But Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya says Miami-Dade is in better shape this summer compared to last with 280 hospitalized now compared to 500 this time last year. He says the survival rate is much better, the median age of patients now is 57 compared to 68 last year. Jackson hospitals no longer allow visitors, Migoya says he's looking into reducing elective surgeries until this spike is over. Effective Monday, August 9th Memorial Healthcare System plans to suspend elective procedures in an effort to conserve critical resources for the care of COVID-19 patients.
Miami, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Miami Rolling Out Its Own CityCoin Version Of Cryptocurrency

(Miami, FL) -- The city of Miami is getting into the cryptocurrency business, announcing it will soon debut "MiamiCoin." It's the first CityCoin to market, according to the CityCoin website. The new Miami-based digital currency announcement comes on the heels of the city hosting the largest cryptocurrency conference two months ago.
Broward County, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Broward County Set To Open More COVID Testing & Vaccination Sites

A dubious distinction for South Florida as Miami-Dade and Broward now lead the nation in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant spike. COVID cases are doubling every 9-to-11 days in Broward. Mayor Steve Geller says the South Regional vaccine and testing site reopens today and the ones at Tradewinds, Markham and CB Smith Parks will reopen next Monday. He's continuing the call for everyone to get the vaccine as hospitals are now at capacity with younger, unvaccinated COVID patients. There are seven kids hospitalized at Joe DiMaggio, two of them are in intensive care. Masks remain mandatory at all county-owned buildings.
Public HealthPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

DeSantis Holds Firm on Individual Freedoms

With nearly 12,000 Floridians hospitalized due to COVID-19, Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated Tuesday that nothing in the state will shut down to slow the spread of the virus. Numbers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show that on Tuesday, more than 21% of all inpatient hospital beds being used in Florida are for COVID-19 patients.

Comments / 1

Community Policy