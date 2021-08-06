Norwegian Cruise Line Challenges State Ban On "Vaccine Passports"
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the state of Florida playing tug-of-war over which court should hear a challenge to the state’s ban on "vaccine passports" Governor DeSantis wants the case moved to Tampa, Norwegian wants the case heard where it's headquartered in Miami. Today, a U-S District Judge in Miami is hearing arguments in Norwegian’s request for a preliminary injunction against the vaccine-passport ban, which would prevent the cruise line from requiring customers to show shot status. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says DeSantis has no right to stop a private business from getting this information. No word yet on when a ruling could come.wflanews.iheart.com
