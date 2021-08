Carter is in the mix for a roster spot, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. Washington appears to have open competition for the third through fifth/sixth spots at wide receiver, with Carter joined by Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims, Steven Sims, Kelvin Harmon, Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright. It's a deep group -- one where nearly anyone could win the No. 3 job, and anyone besides Brown (a rookie third-round pick) could be released. Carter probably wouldn't make the cut on his wideout credentials alone, but his ability to return punts and kicks could put him over the top.