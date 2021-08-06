Home Values are Surging in Palm Desert, California

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back -- and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge.

According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between June 2020 and June 2021, the typical single-family American home appreciated in value from $255,008 to $293,349, a 15.0% increase. Of course, housing markets also respond more to local forces, and not all parts of the country followed the national pattern.

In Palm Desert, a city of about 52,600 residents in California’s Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area, home values are rising even faster than they are nationwide. The typical single family home in Palm Desert was worth $453,186 as of June 2021, 20.1% more than what it was worth one year ago.

One factor that can contribute to rapidly climbing home prices at a local level is demand. And demand for housing is often precipitated by a growing population. According to the most recent available Census data, over the last one-year period, Palm Desert’s population increased by 0.9%.

Nationwide, the typical home value is about 4.7 times higher than the median household income of $62,843. In Palm Desert, housing is generally less affordable. The typical single-family home value is about 7.6 times higher than the local median household income of $59,977.

Here are the 104 communities with populations of at least 25,000 in California where home values climbed the most in the last year.

