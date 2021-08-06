Cancel
California State

Home Values are Surging in Imperial Beach, California

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w18W2_0bJdxqJN00 In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back -- and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge.

According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between June 2020 and June 2021, the typical single-family American home appreciated in value from $255,008 to $293,349, a 15.0% increase. Of course, housing markets also respond more to local forces, and not all parts of the country followed the national pattern.

In Imperial Beach, a city of about 27,300 residents in California’s San Diego-Carlsbad metro area, home values are rising even faster than they are nationwide. The typical single family home in Imperial Beach was worth $757,485 as of June 2021, 20.1% more than what it was worth one year ago.

One factor that can contribute to rapidly climbing home prices at a local level is demand. And demand for housing is often precipitated by a growing population. However, according to the most recent available Census data, over the last one-year period, Imperial Beach’s population remained effectively unchanged .

Nationwide, the typical home value is about 4.7 times higher than the median household income of $62,843. In Imperial Beach, housing is generally less affordable. The typical single-family home value is about 14.1 times higher than the local median household income of $53,690.

Here are the 104 communities with populations of at least 25,000 in California where home values climbed the most in the last year.

Rank in state Place 1-yr. increase in typical home value Current typical home value ($) 1-yr. change in median income Current median household income ($)
1 Twentynine Palms 31.7% 207,161 6.1% 44,226
2 Calexico 29.7% 311,935 6.5% 43,592
3 El Dorado Hills 29.3% 840,713 4.7% 137,726
4 El Cerrito 28.4% 1,144,508 7.8% 108,298
5 Union City 27.6% 1,164,901 8.8% 114,681
6 El Centro 27.4% 300,334 3.0% 47,864
7 La Mesa 27.2% 760,187 3.3% 66,051
8 Castro Valley 27.1% 1,105,638 6.6% 108,488
9 Tracy 27.0% 671,438 4.1% 92,046
10 Spring Valley 26.5% 645,795 4.9% 72,178
11 Pleasanton 26.2% 1,426,417 5.1% 156,400
12 Lemon Grove 26.1% 634,792 2.5% 63,548
13 Livermore 26.0% 1,004,777 9.0% 127,452
14 Santee 26.0% 686,264 4.3% 87,098
15 Chula Vista 25.8% 704,775 6.4% 81,272
16 National City 25.7% 574,083 2.4% 47,119
17 San Pablo 25.7% 569,364 8.1% 53,198
18 Santa Cruz 25.7% 1,216,437 11.2% 77,921
19 Manteca 25.2% 533,318 5.2% 72,867
20 Stockton 25.2% 392,730 6.4% 54,614
21 Lake Elsinore 25.0% 490,249 5.6% 71,476
22 Poway 24.9% 954,431 2.1% 107,902
23 Santa Paula 24.9% 585,144 6.3% 60,468
24 Oakley 24.8% 734,571 11.8% 104,893
25 San Ramon 24.8% 1,608,017 6.5% 160,783
26 Wildomar 24.6% 546,244 2.3% 74,991
27 Atwater 24.5% 348,406 6.0% 55,674
28 Dublin 24.5% 1,178,013 4.0% 150,299
29 Palm Springs 24.4% 539,370 6.1% 53,441
30 Vista 24.4% 707,808 9.8% 72,125
31 Brentwood 24.4% 839,280 5.0% 108,994
32 El Cajon 24.3% 686,209 5.2% 55,309
33 San Jacinto 24.3% 388,160 3.0% 52,009
34 Murrieta 24.1% 575,828 6.7% 90,535
35 Carlsbad 24.1% 1,152,300 3.1% 110,478
36 Victorville 23.9% 335,862 6.4% 53,957
37 San Marcos 23.9% 768,620 2.8% 78,797
38 Pleasant Hill 23.9% 929,849 8.0% 118,947
39 Escondido 23.7% 696,926 2.8% 64,038
40 Danville 23.7% 2,135,245 5.3% 160,808
41 Florin 23.7% 368,938 4.2% 44,618
42 Hesperia 23.6% 350,618 0.3% 53,561
43 Temecula 23.6% 625,013 5.7% 96,183
44 Desert Hot Springs 23.5% 297,802 -5.1% 33,046
45 Fallbrook 23.5% 740,886 5.0% 63,244
46 Menifee 23.4% 475,708 6.8% 70,224
47 Newark 23.4% 1,125,668 8.0% 116,856
48 Cathedral City 23.4% 417,528 0.3% 46,521
49 San Leandro 23.3% 862,445 10.3% 78,003
50 Hemet 23.2% 359,523 1.4% 39,726
51 Oceanside 23.1% 705,591 5.9% 72,697
52 San Lorenzo 23.1% 846,618 2.9% 97,286
53 Richmond 23.1% 733,331 6.0% 68,472
54 Elk Grove 23.0% 575,855 3.3% 93,780
55 Adelanto 23.0% 290,805 13.4% 45,380
56 Altadena 22.9% 1,123,122 4.4% 98,693
57 Walnut Creek 22.9% 1,118,766 9.4% 105,948
58 Beaumont 22.8% 444,780 7.7% 84,105
59 Merced 22.7% 322,284 6.1% 45,232
60 Hayward 22.7% 842,370 8.3% 86,744
61 Lancaster 22.6% 386,966 5.2% 55,237
62 Brawley 22.6% 280,166 -0.8% 42,326
63 San Diego 22.5% 829,062 5.6% 79,673
64 La Quinta 22.5% 584,120 -2.6% 77,839
65 San Bernardino 22.5% 362,546 6.3% 45,834
66 Carmichael 22.4% 534,802 3.1% 64,710
67 Corona 22.4% 634,479 5.9% 83,752
68 Apple Valley 22.4% 326,577 2.8% 54,527
69 Eastvale 22.3% 750,706 4.4% 119,213
70 Martinez 22.2% 741,579 4.2% 107,328
71 Fremont 22.2% 1,346,044 4.7% 133,354
72 Lodi 22.2% 457,678 8.1% 58,763
73 Moreno Valley 22.2% 444,329 4.0% 66,134
74 Riverside 22.1% 533,062 5.7% 69,045
75 Sacramento 22.1% 442,500 6.6% 62,335
76 Perris 22.0% 427,923 7.9% 63,829
77 Encinitas 22.0% 1,483,354 2.5% 116,022
78 Lafayette 21.9% 1,713,689 13.6% 178,889
79 Fair Oaks 21.9% 578,721 4.0% 84,717
80 Antioch 21.9% 635,149 7.3% 76,601
81 Montclair 21.6% 538,402 6.9% 62,024
82 Citrus Heights 21.6% 441,507 5.5% 62,276
83 Rialto 21.5% 459,714 6.0% 61,518
84 Palmdale 21.4% 418,061 4.0% 62,865
85 Colton 21.3% 378,887 7.5% 53,838
86 Banning 21.3% 330,257 3.0% 42,274
87 Galt 21.3% 492,334 2.8% 75,638
88 Pittsburg 21.2% 712,775 5.2% 74,459
89 Orangevale 21.1% 510,926 2.9% 81,801
90 Fontana 21.0% 509,115 3.0% 72,918
91 Ventura 21.0% 749,905 3.7% 78,882
92 Highland 20.9% 415,867 9.2% 64,868
93 Rancho Cordova 20.8% 474,536 3.3% 65,307
94 Norco 20.8% 708,346 7.7% 102,817
95 Ontario 20.7% 518,722 5.6% 65,046
96 Hercules 20.6% 922,656 5.9% 117,018
97 Sanger 20.5% 329,540 8.7% 48,929
98 Oakland 20.2% 938,733 7.7% 73,692
99 Chino 20.2% 607,810 2.8% 81,711
100 Fresno 20.2% 314,978 6.9% 50,432
101 Imperial Beach 20.1% 757,485 3.6% 53,690
102 Palm Desert 20.1% 453,186 4.2% 59,977

