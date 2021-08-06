Just opened: 8 new restaurants across Chicago, including a plant-based kitchen in Wicker Park

Chef Rodolfo Cuadros describes his newest restaurant as plant-based — not necessarily vegan — for a reason.

“We are 100% vegan,” Cuadros said. “The only thing is that we don’t necessarily pay attention to what we wear or if there’s leather in our car. We’re just trying to eat healthier for our bodies.”

Cuadros opened Bloom Plant Based Kitchen on July 30 at the former Links Taproom space in Wicker Park. He was previously executive chef at Carnivale and also owns the pan-Latin restaurant Amaru .

When asked how he might describe the restaurant concept to, say, his grandmother, it’s more his mother of whom he’s thinks. She and his aunt made the chandelier in Colombia that’s now hanging over the new dining room.

“I grew up in Colombia,” Cuadros said. “The way of eating over there, it’s 70% to 80% vegetables and very little protein, because of inherited financial struggles. I grew up with my mom cooking eggplant, artichoke and all sorts of vegetables. She tries to eat very little meat and mostly fish, so she knows what we’re doing.”

The most popular dish so far, he said, has been the aguacate ($15). They start with half an avocado, then toss it in a little oil with a mix of sunflower and pumpkin seeds, plus a touch of togarashi spice powder.

“Then we do a smoked tempeh and grilled corn salad in the middle, with a sunflower romesco and crispy plantain chips,” said the chef. The whole menu is not only plant-based, but gluten-free, too. The aguacate is also raw and nut-allergy friendly.

I’d order the heirloom tomato flatbread ($12 half, $24 whole), because ’tis the season for tomatoes; crispy shroom sandwich ($18), because I’m forever obsessed with hen-of-the-woods aka maitake mushrooms; and the coffee break, ($11) a chocolate coffee mousse, because I plan my meals backward from dessert whenever possible.

You can order takeout by phone, plus make reservations for dining on-premises indoors. There’s a 13-foot garage door in front that’s fully open, weather permitting.

1559 N. Milwaukee Ave., 312-363-3110, bloompb.com

Here are more notable new restaurants, listed in alphabetical order:

Bocadillo Market

A new all-day Spanish cafe by morning and paella restaurant by night opened Wednesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Chef and owner James Martin, previously executive chef at A10 and The Darling , also offers the namesake sandwiches at lunch.

Order a cortado ($3.50) with churros and chocolate ($9) for breakfast, plus the unusual crispy calamari bocadillo ($15) for lunch. Currently, the sole paella features squid ink and Cadiz tuna ($40 for two to four people) and is reportedly sustainably fished with fascinating ancient methods. Diners can order takeout online, and reservations for dining on-premises indoors and outdoors are available.

2342 N. Clark St., bocadillomarket.com

Little Sandwich House

You know we love sandwiches around here, as well as the beautiful Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side of the city. So it’s no wonder readers have been tagging us about Little Sandwich House.

Owners Mandy and DeCarlo Pittman opened their cafe in June, with chef Donte Humphrey making a wide range of sandwiches, soup, salads and smoothies, plus coffee.

I’d order the fig sandwich ($9.50) with fruit spread and prosciutto; plus their Cuban-style espresso with sweetened condensed milk ($4.50); and an immunity booster smoothie ($6.25) with banana, pineapple, ginger, turmeric and cayenne. Online ordering with curbside pickup, plus dining on-premises indoors and outdoors, are available.

411 E. Oakwood Blvd., 773-891-4990, littlesandwichhouse.com

Ludlow Charlingtons Coffee Shop

A family-owned coffee shop dedicated to serious coffee and shelter dogs, with a mascot that’s their own rescue dog dressed in Victorian-era fashion? The algorithms are working, for me at least. Husband-and-wife owners Naji and Lauren Al-Awar opened their fantastically named Ludlow Charlingtons Coffee Shop on Monday in the Park West neighborhood.

Items of particular interest include iced coffee, brewed with Counter Culture coffee beans roasted in Chicago ($3.79 to $4.49); a fruit Danish ($4.29) from La Fournette; and a dog bandana ($12.99). They donate 50% of profits from their own branded merchandise to Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control. Their portraits of dogs in turn-of-last-century fashion are inspired by dogs from Chicago Animal Care and Control. Indoor dining and dog friendly seating outdoors are available, along with takeout ordering online.

2425 N. Clark St., 773-697-7984, ludlowcharlingtons.com

Two Sisters Catering

Chef and owner Veah Larde was born and raised in the West Side neighborhood of South Austin, where she opened Two Sisters. The Black woman-owned catering company and restaurant offers her family-inspired, daily-changing, cafeteria-style menu in the building where Brown Sugar Bakery previously had an outpost.

Larde opened in April and just joined the Too Good To Go app to fight food waste with end-of-the-day mystery food bags, which can hold a savory meal, sweet dessert, or both.

I’d order the chicken and waffles ($11.99) when available, vegetarian collard greens and buttermilk cornbread ($4.99). I’ve also got my eye on the Friday-only Grandma Rosie Lee’s banana pudding ($4.49) with the optional bourbon whipped cream.

Takeout phone orders are available with curbside pickup. There’s no dining on-premises, but you’ll find a free parking lot in back.

4800 W. Chicago Ave., 773-887-5625, twosiscatering.com

Victor’s Cafe

You may have tried every food court stall and restaurant featured in our guide to 88 Marketplace , the Asian food wonderland hidden just west of Chinatown — or have you? The new Hong Kong-style diner, Victor’s Cafe, opened July 26 at the Chinese megamarket in the East Pilsen neighborhood. Of note are the Big Men signature pineapple bun with ham, egg, cheese and tomato ($6.25); rice noodle rolls ($5.25); and, of course, a cup of milk tea ($2.75).

2105 S. Jefferson St., Floor 2

In case you missed it:

NoodleBird at Fat Rice opened Sunday in Logan Square. 2957 W. Diversey Ave., 773-754-4000, noodlebird.com

Sweetgreen opened Tuesday in Hyde Park. 1500 E. 53rd St., 845-280-6200, sweetgreen.com

Know of a Chicago-area restaurant that’s new and notable? Email Food critic Louisa Chu at lchu@chicagotribune.com .

