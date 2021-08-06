Fact Check Friday: More COVID-19 misinformation

More misinformation is popping up online about the COVID-19 delta variant as well as the vaccine.

One post is a screenshot from the blog Natural News, the same people who promoted the discredited "Plandemic" video in 2020.

The post said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confessed that vaccines are failing and the vaxxed can be super spreaders.

The CDC released information that vaccinated people can spread the delta variant of COVID-19 at seemingly the same rate as people who are unvaccinated. So vaccinated people are no more super spreaders than unvaccinated people.

The report also showed that of the 163 million people who are fully vaccinated, about 6,587 people, or 0.00004%, had severe or deadly breakthrough infections.

"Our vaccines are working to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said. "If you are not vaccinated, please protect yourself and get vaccinated..."

Another online post said both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can "get, spread and die" from COVID-19, but only one group can die because of the vaccine.

This information is based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. The CDC said the Food and Drug Administration "requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause."

The CDC said symptomatic or severe breakthrough infections are rare, and reported deaths by inoculation are rarer still. Because of this, the CDC continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.