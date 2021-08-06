Cancel
Environment

Western wildfires are so intense they're creating their own thunderclouds now

Grist
Grist
 6 days ago
This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last month, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory held a very 2021 press conference, in which scientists reported a very 2021 outbreak of “smoke thunderclouds.” Catastrophic wildfires, exacerbated by catastrophic climate change, had produced a rash of pyrocumulonimbus plumes over the western United States and Canada, known in the scientific vernacular as pyroCb.

Grist

Grist

Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn't burn and a future that doesn't suck.

Related
Environment Posted by
Grist

The best-case climate scenario is going to be extremely hard

On Monday, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report that makes it unequivocally clear that human beings have locked in a measure of warming for the planet that will be extraordinarily difficult to endure. Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius — roughly 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, a threshold the IPCC advised the world’s nations to avoid crossing as recently as 2018 — is guaranteed to arrive within two short decades.
Environment TODAY.com

Wildfires scorch more than a dozen Western states

Scorching heat and historic drought conditions have sparked about a hundred wildfires across a dozen Western states, including California, where the Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, and Montana, where thousands are under evacuation orders.Aug. 12, 2021.
Environment Posted by
Grist

New UN report could be a game-changer for climate lawsuits

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report, released on Monday, contained some of the group’s strongest language yet affirming the link between human activity and global warming. Humans have “unequivocally” warmed the planet, the IPCC report said, making heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires more extreme in the process. While that might seem like a no-brainer to some, it’s a finding that could have big implications for lawsuits seeking to hold polluters accountable for disaster damages.

