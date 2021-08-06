Western wildfires are so intense they’re creating their own thunderclouds now
This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last month, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory held a very 2021 press conference, in which scientists reported a very 2021 outbreak of “smoke thunderclouds.” Catastrophic wildfires, exacerbated by catastrophic climate change, had produced a rash of pyrocumulonimbus plumes over the western United States and Canada, known in the scientific vernacular as pyroCb.grist.org
