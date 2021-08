Things happen fast with the Giants and their ever-changing roster, which is why there was a new offensive lineman wearing No. 77 on the practice field Saturday night. The site of this practice — Newark, N.J. — was different, as the Giants held a community outreach program and worked in front of fans for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The new player on site, Joe Looney, was signed earlier in the day and adds depth to a unit that could undergo even more change as training camp moves on.