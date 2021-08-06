Cancel
Ever heard of photovoltachromics, the new tech for solar windows?

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotovoltachromic devices (PVCDs) are capable of enabling adjustable transparency glazing and, at the same time, generate electricity by means of the PV effect. This technology has been so far applied to the design of self-powered smart windows for buildings and vehicles at research level and, however, it is still at a very early stage of development. The ability to modulate indoor light and heat transmission, while generating energy from PVs, is enticing for further BIPV developments.

#Perovskite Solar Cell#Tech#Windows#Solar Electricity#Chinese#Pvcd#Nature Communications#Nanjing Tech University
