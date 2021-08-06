Ever heard of photovoltachromics, the new tech for solar windows?

Forewarned is forearmed, and while you won’t have to worry about the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 until December, it may make the change easier if you know what to expect. As of July 30, a beta version is available for the public, so we know quite a bit about the new operating system. However, changes — both big and small — could be made by Microsoft based on user feedback in the run-up to the release.