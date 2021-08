The other day my kids saw a TikTok (of course) of someone making homemade cheese sticks using Flamin' Hot Cheetos as the breading in lieu of panko or bread crumbs. They asked if I could recreate that which I told them would be easy. I did and the kids loved them. I'm not as sold on the Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor but I'm also older than sand and it's just not my thing.