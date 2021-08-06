Cancel
The Weeknd launches new era with disco-tinged Take My Breath

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has kicked off his new era with the release of his new song and music video for 'Take My Breath'. Abel Tesfaye ditched his red suit-wearing 'After Hours' alter ego for his latest promo for the disco-tinged track.

