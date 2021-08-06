Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

As ad fraud invades audio, here’s what marketers can do to protect themselves and their budgets

By David Zapletal
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio-first channels are witnessing an influx of advertising dollars, thanks to the growing popularity of podcasts, audio chat rooms and other formats. With this surge, however, comes a new wave of ad fraud. David Zapletal, chief operating officer at Digital Remedy, outlines key steps that marketers can take to mitigate risk and protect the integrity of their audio media buys.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Fraud#Digital Audio#Television#Advertising#Digital Remedy#Ctv#Ott#The Media Ratings Council#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
FIFAThe Drum

Future of Media: Mondelez shuns cookies, EA's social push, avoiding audio ad fraud

The Drum's media editor John McCarthy rounds up the latest media trends each Thursday, this is also available in your inbox. Sign up here. Lame joke. I can only apologise. You go to the effort of opening a newsletter (thank you, keep doing that) and this is what I hit you with. Over in APAC, my colleague Shawn Lim's probed snacks giant Mondelez on how it's transitioning away from third-party tracking cookies.
Public Safetymartechseries.com

DoubleVerify Neutralizes ‘SmokeScreen,’ a New Global CTV Fraud Scheme Using Screensavers to Hijack Streaming Devices

New CTV scheme siphons $6M per month from unprotected advertisers and publishers. DoubleVerify , a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has identified a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed “SmokeScreen,” which caused screensavers to hijack CTV devices to generate impressions — even when the screen is off. DV’s Fraud Lab, consisting of a dedicated team of data scientists, mathematicians and researchers focused on protecting clients and partners from all manner of fraudulent inventory, uncovered and neutralized SmokeScreen.
HealthThe Drum

How marketers can change the game for the neurodiverse

Through well-planned partnerships, brands can better support and connect with people who have thinking and learning differences, writes Nathan Friedman, chief marketer at social impact organization Understood. Currently, there’s a growing need to bring brands together to change the game for the neurodiverse, or those who learn and think differently....
Economythepaypers.com

Recurring transactions: what can merchants do to protect themselves against payment churn?

Rene Siegl, Founder and Executive Chairman of the IXOLIT Group, explains what involuntary and voluntary churn and explains what companies can do to reduce them. Recurring transactions are great for businesses as they provide a steady stream of income, but what can merchants do to protect them? Our clients have told us that one of the biggest issues they face with recurring payments is payment churn. There are two types of churn, voluntary and involuntary. Voluntary is when the customer cancels their subscription (more on that later) and involuntary churn can happen because of:
SoftwareVentureBeat

How voice biometrics can protect your customers from fraud

Voice identity verification is catching on, especially in finance. Talking is convenient, particularly for users already familiar with voice technologies like Siri and Alexa. Voice identification offers a level of security that PIN codes and passwords can’t, according to experts from two leading companies innovating in the voice biometrics space.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: This Is How Much You Will Get

Quite a few families would be receiving more money from the federal government on Friday in the form of stimulus check payments. This has been notified by the IRS- with the bank accounts soon to be flooded with the government money. The reason is simple- this will be the second in the list of six payments that the tax agency is going to deliver by the end of the year.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

Next Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Soon – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money – billions of dollars of it – is going out soon. Here is who will get it and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
EconomyThe Drum

Growth marketing in B2B: buzzword or big bet?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Top of B2B Marketing’s most recent trend tracker...
Public SafetyAdvanced Television

DoubleVerify neutralises ‘SmokeScreen’

Digital media measurement, data and analytics platform DoubleVerify (DV) has identified a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed ‘SmokeScreen’, which caused screensavers to hijack CTV devices to generate impressions — even when the screen is off. DV’s Fraud Lab, consisting of a dedicated team of data scientists, mathematicians...
Public Safetymediapost.com

Screensavers Used To Perpetrate $6M Per Month In CTV Ad Fraud

A new global scheme using screensavers to hijack CTV devices has been creating fraudulent ads and impressions worth about $6 million per month, according to DoubleVerify, which exposed the fraud. Dubbed “SmokeScreen,” the fraudulent activity is able to operate even when CTV devices are turned off. DoubleVerify says it has...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Kubient Pre-Bid Ad Fraud Tool KAI Reveals CTV as Top Platform Attracting Ad Fraud in First Half of 2021

According to data from the adtech company, ad fraud decreased across all key platforms in Q2, when compared to Q1. Kubient , the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, released figures on the state of ad fraud as identified by the company’s proprietary ad fraud detection tool, Kubient Artificial Intelligence (KAI). KAI is a pre-bid ad-fraud prevention tool that helps stop fraud before it happens through pattern recognition and device scoring. The algorithm is trained to analyze the behavior, consistency and quality to determine audience credibility – accurately flagging fraud within a 300 millisecond time frame of a programmatic advertising auction.
EconomyThe Drum

How publishers can win as privacy takes center stage

Amid the increasingly complex conversation surrounding data privacy in advertising, publishers have often been an afterthought. However, modern publishers have a unique opportunity to protect audiences’ privacy while diversifying their revenue streams, writes Mimi Wotring, senior vice-president of publisher client services at brand safety-focused adtech firm DoubleVerify. The foundation of...
Softwareintelprise.com

MonsterInsights v.7.18.0 Google Analytics Plugin for WordPress

MonsterInsights v.7.17.0 Google Analytics Plugin for WordPress makes it “effortless” to setup Google Analytics in WordPress, the RIGHT Way. Simply install the plugin and enable the features you want with just a few clicks, no coding needed! Before MonsterInsights, you needed to hire a developer or know how to code to properly setup Google Analytics, add event tracking, configure eCommerce tracking, etc. This would take several days, if not weeks.
MarketsThe Drum

The need for real-world assets in decentralised finance

The recent decision by MakerDAO and other major players to accept Real-World Asset Originators into their ecosystems could be considered as marking the coming of age for Decentralised Finance. Here is why DeFi desperately needs RWA and how they are going to unlock the full potential of the Open Finance...
ScienceThe Drum

Let the creative do the talking: why creativity is just as important as data in paid media campaigns

Influencer marketing has always been driven by data. As a campaign manager here at Influencer, our day-to-day decisions and strategies are based on creator data and insights, but the look and feel is just as important. And this is especially true for paid media campaigns. With the rise of paid media, brands should focus on the look and quality of the creator and their content, and let paid media look after the performance of the post.
EconomyThe Drum

Ahmad Tea - Merchandising

Ahmad Tea are a family company, founded and ran on their family values. They work tirelessly year on year, working together to never compromise on their beliefs and shared goals. Ahmad Tea work closely with their tea farmers to ensure they make only the best tea possible. Each blend is sampled seven times during the journey from pluck to cup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy