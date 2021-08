Following up on its team-up with SANKUANZ, Crocs has now joined forces with Coca-Cola to rework its signature clogs. Standing out from the range is the Classic Bae Clog, a chunky silhouette that comes with a bulky midsole. The platform shoe dons a white upper, which is contrasted with the soft drink’s iconic bold red hue on the soles and its logo printed on the top. Elsewhere, the Classic Clog is offered in a red Coca-Cola iteration and gray Coca-Cola Light version. Both pairs feature the company’s branding on the laterals while tonal ankle straps round out the look. The clogs can be accessorized with the Coca-Cola Light-themed Jibbitz.